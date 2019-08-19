Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Cuda. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

John J. Cuda, 81, of Butler passed away Saturday at his home after a two-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family and his favorite pets, Lucy, Ricky and Willy.

He was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Anthony J. and Elsie (Morenna) Cuda.

John was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He had been a self-employed carpenter.

He attended St. Paul's Catholic Church.

John loved golfing at Aubrey's, netting two holes-in-one and practicing his handyman skills there. He was one of the last surviving members of the Aubrey's Friday night men's golf league. He also was a starting member of the Aubrey's Thursday night couple's league and the Friday's couple league at Stoughton's.

John was everyone's favorite handyman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. John bowled a perfect 300 on one of his bowling leagues. He was a member of the Dirty Dozen and the Esquire Club.

Surviving are his wife, Ginny (Stumpf) Cuda, whom he married Jan. 23, 1974, of Butler; his daughters, Debbie Cuda of Pittsburgh, Jill Davis of Butler and Paula (Bob) Christian of Harmony; his sons, Tony (Nikki) Cuda of Daytona Beach, Fla., Bob Goettler of Cranberry Township, and John (Kelly) Goettler of Sarver; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren (soon to be four); and his brothers, Joe Cuda of Pittsburgh and Carl (Linda) Cuda of Bethel Park.

He was preceded in death by three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

CUDA - Friends of John J. Cuda, who died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Military honors will follow the Mass.

Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to defray costs to Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003.

