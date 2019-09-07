John J. Halagich, 43, of Butler, formerly of Sewickley, passed away on Tuesday.
He loved children, and enjoyed motorcycling, quads and nature.
He was the beloved son of Richard and Colleen Halagich; beloved brother of Edward (Jessica) Halagich and children; and loved by his longtime partner, Nichole Saeler, daughters and grandchildren.
He is also survived by a large and loving family.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, John J. and Doris E. Halagich and Edward P. and Jeanne M. Murphy.
HALAGICH - Friends of John J. Halagich, who died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Services will immediately follow in the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019