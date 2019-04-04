Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Michael Sr.. View Sign

John J. Michael Sr., 65, of Emlenton passed away at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.

Born Jan. 18, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of the late Charles Michael and Sally Eiler Michael of Butler, who survives.

He was married to the former Faye E. Chambers on March 24, 1973, and she also survives.

In earlier years, he had been employed by the former Pullman-Standard of Butler, and later, by Hunter Truck Sales.

For the past 30 years, John owned and operated his own mechanical repair and auto body repair service known as Michael Autobody Service near Emlenton.

He was a member of Parker-Allegheny-Canby Lodge F&AM 521 and the New Castle Consistory.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and was quite skilled at Texas Holdem (poker).

He was of the Protestant faith.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one son, John J. (Amy Palmer) Michael Jr. of Parker; one daughter, Tammy Lander of Emlenton; five grandchildren, John Michael III and Caleb Michael, Mason and Abbigail Lander, and Ivan Pennington; a sister, Sherry Snow of Butler; one brother, Brent (Lynette) Michael of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

MICHAEL - Friends of John J. Michael Sr., who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Masonic Lodge 521 of Parker will conduct a Masonic memorial service at 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Burial will be in East Unity Cemetery, Cherry Valley Borough, Butler County.

To view or to send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, visit



John J. Michael Sr., 65, of Emlenton passed away at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.Born Jan. 18, 1954, in Butler, he was the son of the late Charles Michael and Sally Eiler Michael of Butler, who survives.He was married to the former Faye E. Chambers on March 24, 1973, and she also survives.In earlier years, he had been employed by the former Pullman-Standard of Butler, and later, by Hunter Truck Sales.For the past 30 years, John owned and operated his own mechanical repair and auto body repair service known as Michael Autobody Service near Emlenton.He was a member of Parker-Allegheny-Canby Lodge F&AM 521 and the New Castle Consistory.John enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and was quite skilled at Texas Holdem (poker).He was of the Protestant faith.In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by one son, John J. (Amy Palmer) Michael Jr. of Parker; one daughter, Tammy Lander of Emlenton; five grandchildren, John Michael III and Caleb Michael, Mason and Abbigail Lander, and Ivan Pennington; a sister, Sherry Snow of Butler; one brother, Brent (Lynette) Michael of Chicora; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.MICHAEL - Friends of John J. Michael Sr., who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.Masonic Lodge 521 of Parker will conduct a Masonic memorial service at 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.Burial will be in East Unity Cemetery, Cherry Valley Borough, Butler County.To view or to send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes

201 S. Washington St PO Box 182

Eau Claire , PA 16030

(724) 791-2484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close