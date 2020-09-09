1/1
John J. Nestor
John J. Nestor, 68, of Valencia, formerly of Nederland, Colo., and Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born March 29, 1952, in Sharon, Pa., he was the son of the late John Nestor and Dorothy Kramerich Nestor.

John is survived by his wife, Michele Rebyanski Nestor, whom he married Nov. 18, 1978; and his sister, ValJean (David Comboy) of Auburn, Wash.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary.

John graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage, and Thiel College in Greenville.

He worked in the malt beverage industry as a sales manager for nearly 30 years, which included Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. in Pittsburgh. Before his retirement in 2016, he was the Northeast sales manager for EP Minerals, a mining and minerals manufacturer based in Reno, Nev.

John never met an apple pie he didn't like. His favorite activity in life was traveling the world with his wife. He was an avid reader and a political and military history buff.

John was an amateur photographer and enjoyed capturing photos of backyard wildlife. Before his illness, he was a physical fitness enthusiast, regularly clocking 10 miles each day around the neighborhood. On any given Saturday in the fall, John was content watching Big Ten college football, even when he and his wife weren't cheering for the same team.

He was also a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church.

NESTOR - Family and friends of John J. Nestor, who died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a celebration of life service to follow at 7 p.m. Friday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the South Butler Community Library, 240 W. Main St., P.O. Box 454, Saxonburg, PA 16056.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
