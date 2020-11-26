1/1
John J. "Joe" Snyder
John J. "Joe" Snyder Sr., 89, of Fenelton passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 27, 1930, in Fenelton, he was a son of the late Harry Snyder and Clara (Nugent) Snyder.

Joe had been self-employed and was co-owner, along with his wife, Eleonora, of Snyder Refuge, Snyder Radiator and Snyder Auto Sales.

He was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Coylesville.

Surviving are his four sons, John (Mariella) Snyder, Paul (Karen) Snyder, Bill (Donna) Snyder and Gregory (Andrea) Snyder, all of Fenelton; seven daughters, Elaine (Mark) Lunn of Fenelton, Barb (Jake) Oesterling of Butler, Ann (Robert) Neigh of Fenelton, Kate (Ed) Glover of Slippery Rock, Grace (Wendel) Green Jr. of Butler, Janice (Ron) Riesmeyer of Chicora, and Rita Green and her fiancé, Scott Held, of Apollo; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Theresa Snyder of Fenelton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleonora R. (Geibel) Snyder, whom he married Nov. 3, 1951, and who died Oct. 5, 2006; 10 brothers and sisters; one granddaughter; and four great-grandchildren.

SNYDER - Private services for John J. "Joe" Snyder Sr., who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, will be held for his family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
