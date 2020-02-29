Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John Joseph "Jay" Malobicky Jr.. View Sign Service Information Duster Funeral Home, Inc. 347 E 10TH St Tarentum , PA 15084 (724)-224-1526 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John Joseph "Jay" Malobicky Jr., 76, of Fawn Township, passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital after a short illness.

He was born April 9, 1943, in Natrona Heights, the son of John J. Malobicky Sr. and Mary (Jablonski) Malobicky. He was married to Dr. Roberta (Bock) Malobicky.

Jay and Bobbie had one son, Dr. John J. Malobicky III and his wife, Lisa (Pastorek) Malobicky and a granddaughter, Alyssa M. (Eric) Burrows, of Virginia Beach; a brother-in-law, Jamie C. (Jennifer) Bock; a niece, Breann Bock and a great-nephew, Dominic Guzzo; a nephew, Robert (Leslie) Bock; and a sister-in-law, Margaret (Bock) Solomon (deceased).

Jay was employed for 31 years as a mathematics and computer instructor at Knoch High School, where his students received college credits in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh. Before his teaching career, Jay was a supervisor in the open hearth at Blaw-Knox Co. in Lawrenceville.

After graduating from Har-Brack High School in 1961, Jay attended the University of North Carolina on a four-year football scholarship and played in the Gator Bowl in 1963. He graduated from UNC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in education and mathematics in 1972, a Master of Education degree from the University of Pittsburgh in education and computer science in 1977, and a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the University of Pittsburgh in computer science and education in 1986.

He coached football for many years at Knoch High School and was the defensive coordinator when Knoch won the WPIAL in 1978.

Jay enjoyed going to his cabin in the Allegheny National Forest, loved gardening, winemaking, construction on his home and cabin, and working in his yard in Fawn Township. He restored his 1953 Farmall tractor and enjoyed giving hayrides at his granddaughter's birthday parties.

Most of all, Jay loved his family and was a positive role model for his son, granddaughter, his students at Knoch High School, and everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him.

He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Natrona, and served for many years as an usher.

He was also a member of the Mercedes-Benz Club of Western Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh Doctoral Association, and the National Rifle Association.

MALOBICKY - A Christian funeral Mass for Dr. John Joseph "Jay" Malobicky Jr., who died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Natrona.

Entombment will be held in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Duster Funeral Home, 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum.

