John Joseph Regan, 85, of Sarver, formerly of Butler, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Concordia at Cabot.
Born Jan. 22, 1935, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Timothy and Margaret Krouse Regan, Sr.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He obtained a plumbing and electrical degree from the Community College of Allegheny County. He also attended IBM School and graduated first in his class.
John was employed for 37 years at Bell Telephone Co., where he was a lineman and installer and later, a circuit troubleshooter. Following his retirement, he worked at the Butler law firm of Dillon McCandless King Coulter and Graham.
John was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. He also belonged to the Legion of Mary, the International Order of Alhambra, and American Legion Post 117. In addition, he volunteered at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
He is survived by four daughters, Linda Kovacik and her husband, William Hoche, of Saxonburg, Mary Anne Walker and her husband, William Walker Jr., of Sarver, Beth Kelley and her husband, Michael, of Sarver, and Bridget Regan and her husband, Conrad Pfeifer, of Mars; two brothers, Timothy Regan Jr. of the North Hills, and Michael Regan and his wife, Mary, of Pittsburgh; and one sister, Patricia Rosenberger of Texas.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Geoffrey Kovacik, Kimberly Walker, Cameron Kelley, Jessica Kelley and Nathan Walker; and three great-grandchildren, Brendan and Aynsley Kovacik and Patrick Walker.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Georges Regan, who passed away June 19, 2007; two sisters, Mary Regan and Iva Downing; and two grandsons, Scott and Patrick Walker.
The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice, the skilled activities department, and the team of caregivers at Schwalm Hall, Concordia, for the excellent care they provided to John.
REGAN - Services are private for John Joseph Regan, who died Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Entombment will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 27, 2020.