John Knox, 61, of Callery passed away on Tuesday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born on Jan. 22, 1958, in Butler, he was the son of the late Clarence "Bub" Knox and Wilma Zattiero Knox.

John loved to joke around with people and give them a hard time. He enjoyed attending farm shows and going to the dairy to get tea. He also loved making sauerkraut and hunting.

Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his wife, his family and his beloved dogs. John will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 18 years, Joy Walsh Knox, whom he married on June 9, 2001; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws and friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one sister, his mother-in-law and his father-in-law.

KNOX - Friends of John Knox, who died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



