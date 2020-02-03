Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Clayton. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Zion Lutheran Church Harmony , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John L. Clayton, 70, of Sarver passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Quality Life Services at Sugar Creek, Worthington, Pa.

John was born in Elwood City on May 6, 1949, a son of the late Jean W. (Weissert) and William E. Clayton Sr., and was raised in Zelienople.

He attended Zelienople High School and graduated from the newly formed Seneca Valley High School in 1967.

His childhood home on Culvert Street had a huge back yard that was the site of many neighborhood games with his siblings and neighborhood friends.

John was active in sports, beginning with playing Little League Baseball and spending many summer days at the Zelie pool. He later played football and wrestled at Seneca Valley.

Like his mother, he was academically gifted and was a leader, serving as class president. Like his older brother, he was known for "being a sharp dresser" and was proud to have been voted best dressed his senior year.

He had a very strong lifelong work ethic. While in high school, he worked as a delivery person for Basilone Cleaners and at his grandfather's business, Tru Flo Fan. He used his earnings to help provide for the family, and continued to support his mother throughout her life. He was the rock of our family.

John went on to study at Kent State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in business in 1971, and worked for a number of companies over 40 years as a self-educated IT specialist.

While employed with Black and Decker, he lived in Easton, Md., and developed a love for the Eastern Shore Chesapeake Bay area. He enjoyed his sailboat and motor boat, fishing and crabbing.

Family visits always included a back yard dinner of seafood including a bushel of steamed crabs. Visits back to Pa. included camping trips to a family campground in East Brady.

He had a love for hunting and fishing, with great memories of fishing in Bobcaygeon, Canada, where he spent many summer vacations at his grandparents' home. He passed this love on to his son, Jimmy, who is passing it on to the next generation, John's granddaughter, Addy.

He enjoyed collecting 45 records and had an extensive collection.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered, especially his sharp wit, twinkling eyes and little smirk.

John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Luray A. (Scheerbaum) Clayton; his children, James Clayton, of Tarentum, Carrie Clayton of Bloomfield and Jennifer and Justin Fantuzzo of Cheswick; and his granddaughter, Adeline Whitlock.

John is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Pamela Sue and Dennis Bintrim of Harmony and their daughters, Elisabeth McCullough and family, and Emily Bintrim, and Max, Monet, and Monique Clayton of California.

John is preceded by his brothers, William E. Jr. and James W. Clayton.

CLAYTON - At John's request there will be no public visitation and burial will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

A Celebration of Life for John L. Clayton, who died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church, Harmony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St., Zelienople, Pa., 16063 or Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, Pa., 16053.

To send a condolence, visit



