Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Kerner. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary



Born July 7, 1936, in Belknap, Pa., he was a son of the late Franklin L. and Mabel Acliff Kerner.

He was employed as a truck driver with UPS.

John was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Dietz Kerner, whom he married April 25, 1960; two sons, John L. Kerner Jr. of Butler, and Mark A. Kerner and his wife, Rebecca, of Butler; two brothers, Kenneth Kerner and his wife, Janet, of Ocala, Fla., and Frank Kerner of Indianapolis, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Washington and her husband, Terrance, Zane Kerner, Ian Kerner, Rachel Kastelic, Melissa Hempling and her husband, Evan, Jackie Kastelic III, Jesse Kastelic, Michael Kerner, Mark Kerner II and Adelynn Kerner; three step grandchildren, Jason, Nicole and Jacob Getz; five great-grandchildren, Thomas and Aubrey Washington, and Makenna, Arian and Maddox Getz; one son-in-law, Kenneth Jack Kastelic of Butler; and one daughter-in-law, Kimberly McKain of Butler.

He was preceded in death by two children, Michael Thomas Kerner and Nora Ellen Kerner Kastelic; one granddaughter, Sarah Marie Kerner; six sisters; and one brother.

The family would like to thank the staff of Fair Winds Manor and Concordia Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

KERNER - There will be no visitation for John L. Kerner Sr., who died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

For more information, please visit



John L. Kerner Sr., 83, of Butler passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor in Sarver.Born July 7, 1936, in Belknap, Pa., he was a son of the late Franklin L. and Mabel Acliff Kerner.He was employed as a truck driver with UPS.John was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Dietz Kerner, whom he married April 25, 1960; two sons, John L. Kerner Jr. of Butler, and Mark A. Kerner and his wife, Rebecca, of Butler; two brothers, Kenneth Kerner and his wife, Janet, of Ocala, Fla., and Frank Kerner of Indianapolis, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, Amanda Washington and her husband, Terrance, Zane Kerner, Ian Kerner, Rachel Kastelic, Melissa Hempling and her husband, Evan, Jackie Kastelic III, Jesse Kastelic, Michael Kerner, Mark Kerner II and Adelynn Kerner; three step grandchildren, Jason, Nicole and Jacob Getz; five great-grandchildren, Thomas and Aubrey Washington, and Makenna, Arian and Maddox Getz; one son-in-law, Kenneth Jack Kastelic of Butler; and one daughter-in-law, Kimberly McKain of Butler.He was preceded in death by two children, Michael Thomas Kerner and Nora Ellen Kerner Kastelic; one granddaughter, Sarah Marie Kerner; six sisters; and one brother.The family would like to thank the staff of Fair Winds Manor and Concordia Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.KERNER - There will be no visitation for John L. Kerner Sr., who died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close