Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Service 12:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John L. Marchyshyn, 83, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.

He was born May 24, 1935, in Butler, and was the son of the late W. Savanich and the late Anna Bungar Savanich.

He married Karen Parr on Oct. 5, 1963.

John worked in the paint shop for 20 years of service at Pullman Standard. He also worked at OK Grocery as a warehouseman, retiring after 15 years.

He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church in Lyndora, and American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora.

He enjoyed bowling, classic car shows and having breakfast with his friends. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

John had served in the U.S. Army as a private first class.

John is survived by his loving spouse of 56 years, Karen; his daughter, Jodi Marchyshyn of Cranberry Township; his son, John and his wife, Jackie Marchyshyn, of Butler; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Julia Marchyshyn; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Stephen and Walter Savanich, and Larry Marchyshyn; and three sisters, Mary Savanich, Dorothy Singer and Gaye Workman.

MARCHYSHYN - Friends of John L. Marchyshyn, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Services will be celebrated by the Very Rev. Father Paisius McGrath and the Rev. Steven Neff.

Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Full military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 117, American Legion Post 778, Lyndora, and VFW Post 249.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

