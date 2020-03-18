John L. Neupert, 79, a lifelong resident of Kittanning passed away on March 16, 2020, at Premier Armstrong in Kittanning.

John was born on Dec. 24, 1940, in Cabot, and was the son of Lelen Neupert and Margaret Snyder Neupert.

John was married to Giovanna Neupert, who passed away on June 18, 2010.

He was a mechanic for more than 30 years, and had last worked for Hunters Trucking.

He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.

He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting as well as cars and going to car races.

John is survived by his stepdaughters, Barbara Waltenbaugh of Telford, Pa., and Andrea Brewer of Pittsburgh; and his stepson, Richard Pacek of Fort Worth, Texas.

He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Miley of Wisconsin, Mrs. Clyde Peg Walls of Florida, Mrs. Irvin Bernice Yockey of Worthington, Shirley Krasovec of Butler, and Mrs. Robert Linda Lang of Cabot; his brothers, Robert Neupert and Charles Neupert, both of Cabot; his brother-in-law, Anthony DiGiacobbe of Lower Burrell; his 12 step grandchildren; his 23 step great-grandchildren; and one step great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Neupert; his brother-in-law, Luigi DiGiacobbe; and his son-in-law, Keven Brewer.

NEUPERT - All services for John L. Neupert, who died Monday, March 16, 2020, will be privately held by the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.



