John "Jack" L. Patten, 84, of Butler went to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Homer A. Patten and the late Margaret Sutliffe Patten.
Jack worked as a food services director for Butler Area School District and retired in 1993.
He enjoyed woodworking and cake decorating.
Jack was a member of Community Alliance Church and Southernaires Southern Gospel Group.
Jack is survived by his wife, Merna L. (Green) Patten, whom he married on April 8, 1955; one son, John L. (Susan) Patten II of Conshohocken, Pa.; one daughter, Jacqueline (Ken) McFarland of Williamsburg, Va.; two grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Smethurst of Williamsburg, Va., and Lindsay (Jeff) Carico of Lynchburg, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Annie and Rylee Smethurst of Williamsburg, Va., and Rylee McFarland of Williamsburg, Va.; two stepgrandchildren, Colleen (Josh) Candee of Coatesville, Pa., and Harry (Christine) Ireland of Havertown, Pa.; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Peyton and Brady Ireland of Havertown, Pa.; his sisters-in-law, Margie VanGorder, Joyce Shaw, Carol Bowen and Teresa Green; his brothers-in-law, Dave Shaw and Ron Bowen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Kummer; a sister-in-law, Norma Huber; his brothers-in-law, Norman Kummer, Harold Huber, Jim Green and Jack VanGorder; and a niece, Vickie Hopson.
PATTEN - A memorial service for John "Jack" L. Patten, who died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
