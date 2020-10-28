1/1
John L. "Jack" Patten
1936 - 2020
John "Jack" L. Patten, 84, of Butler went to be with the Lord on Oct. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Homer A. Patten and the late Margaret Sutliffe Patten.

Jack worked as a food services director for Butler Area School District and retired in 1993.

He enjoyed woodworking and cake decorating.

Jack was a member of Community Alliance Church and Southernaires Southern Gospel Group.

Jack is survived by his wife, Merna L. (Green) Patten, whom he married on April 8, 1955; one son, John L. (Susan) Patten II of Conshohocken, Pa.; one daughter, Jacqueline (Ken) McFarland of Williamsburg, Va.; two grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Smethurst of Williamsburg, Va., and Lindsay (Jeff) Carico of Lynchburg, Va.; two great-grandchildren, Annie and Rylee Smethurst of Williamsburg, Va., and Rylee McFarland of Williamsburg, Va.; two stepgrandchildren, Colleen (Josh) Candee of Coatesville, Pa., and Harry (Christine) Ireland of Havertown, Pa.; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Peyton and Brady Ireland of Havertown, Pa.; his sisters-in-law, Margie VanGorder, Joyce Shaw, Carol Bowen and Teresa Green; his brothers-in-law, Dave Shaw and Ron Bowen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Kummer; a sister-in-law, Norma Huber; his brothers-in-law, Norman Kummer, Harold Huber, Jim Green and Jack VanGorder; and a niece, Vickie Hopson.

PATTEN - A memorial service for John "Jack" L. Patten, who died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
