John L. Penrod
1974 - 2020
John L. Penrod, 46, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, from a motorcycle accident.

He was born April 12, 1974, in Butler, and was the son of Phyllis (Kenneth) Draxinger and the late Harry Penrod.

John enjoyed working on cars, drag racing, and anything to do with motors, and he loved to ride his Harley Davidson.

He was a member of the Argyle Masonic Lodge 540 of Chicora, Valley of New Castle Scottish Rite, and the Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association.

John was known to love to make others smile, and participated in numerous charity and benefit rides. Above all else, John loved to spend time with his family and friends.

He was the loving husband of Cheri Penrod; father of John (Carlee) Penrod Jr., Cassidy Penrod and Samantha Penrod; brother of Lisa (Johnny) Johnston, Lori (Ronald) Wiles and Ada Penrod; and the grandfather of Dawson and Waylon.

He is also survived by a large and loving family.

In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by his four grandparents.

PENROD - Friends of John L. Penrod, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

A prayer service will follow immediately at the funeral home.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
14
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
