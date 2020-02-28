John "Jack" L. Pizor died on Monday, Feb 24, 2020, at age 87.
His wife, Dolores "Dode" Pizor, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, William and his wife, Cindi (Loren), of Florida, Susan and her husband, Robert Yoder, of Emmaus, Pa., and David Pizor.
Jack had five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, whom he adored.
Before moving to Florida upon his wife's death, he was active at First United Methodist Church. He also was a former secretary of Caravan 14, was a 33rd degree Mason, and a Harige Unit clown, having raised funds for .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in memory of Jack Pizor and sent to Syria Shrine Center, 1877 Shriner's Way, Cheswick, PA 15024.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020