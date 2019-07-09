John L. Riley, 70, of Mercer passed away at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Butler after an extended illness.
He was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Pittsburgh, to Harry and Frances Sharak Riley.
John was a U.S. Army veteran.
He previously worked at Fisher's Big Wheel in New Castle.
John is survived by his wife, Susan McKnight Riley, whom he married on Aug. 8, 1992; as well as two sisters and one brother.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother,James Riley.
RILEY - Visitation for John L. Riley, who died Saturday, July 6, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 144 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Very Rev. Matthew Kujawinski, V. F. of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church officiating.
Entombment will be at Crestview Memorial Park, Pine Township.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 9, 2019