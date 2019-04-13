John L. Schultz, 72, of Middlesex Township passed away on Thursday at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
|
He was born on March 13, 1947, in Butler, and was a son of the late John and Helen Marie Grenesko Schultz.
John was a school teacher at Firelands High School in Oberlin, Ohio, where he taught history and coached baseball and football.
He then went into the banking industry and had worked for Century Federal, Horizon Financial and Northside Bank. Most recently, John worked for USIS.
John loved to coach for the Mars Baseball Association.
His favorite pastimes included boating, fishing, hunting and spending time cheering on his grandchildren at their activities. He loved spending time with his friends and family.
John was a member at Holy Sepulcher Church.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Betsy Lessner Schultz, whom he married on Nov. 28, 1969; his children, Brett (Cara) Schultz of Mars, Bethany (F.L.) Geary of Cranberry Township, and Adam (Melanie) Schultz of Mars; and his grandchildren, Mitchell, Samuel, Kate, Leo, Evelyn and Ronan.
He is also survived by two loving sisters, Margaret (Ron) Kronenberger and Janice Schultz, both of Tallahassee, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SCHULTZ - Family and friends of John L. Schultz, who died Thursday, April 11, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.
Interment to follow at Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glade Run Lake Conservancy, 166 Love Road, Valencia, PA 16059.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019