John L. "Smitty" Smith, 76, of Chicora passed away on Tuesday at his residence.
He was born Jan. 19, 1943, in Boydstown, Pa., and was the son of the late John K. and Marion (Anthony) Smith.
Smitty was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of Bradys Bend American Legion and Chicora Moose.
He was a telephone worker for various phone companies.
He enjoyed camping and all outdoor activities.
Surviving are his companion, Peggy King; a daughter, Michelle Smith of West Virginia; a grandson, Steven Fulstone; two sisters, Cindy Reott of East Butler, and Debbie (Ed) Michaels of West Sunbury; and a brother, Randy (Johanna) Smith of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Smith; and a sister, Geraldine Ezatoff.
SMITH - Friends of John L. "Smitty" Smith, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.Private interment in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 16, 2019