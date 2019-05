John L. "Smitty" Smith , 76, of Chicora passed away on Tuesday at his residence.He was born Jan. 19, 1943, in Boydstown, Pa., and was the son of the late John K. and Marion (Anthony) Smith.Smitty was a veteran of the U.S. Navy He was a member of Bradys Bend American Legion and Chicora Moose.He was a telephone worker for various phone companies.He enjoyed camping and all outdoor activities.Surviving are his companion, Peggy King; a daughter, Michelle Smith of West Virginia; a grandson, Steven Fulstone; two sisters, Cindy Reott of East Butler, and Debbie (Ed) Michaels of West Sunbury; and a brother, Randy (Johanna) Smith of Butler.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Smith; and a sister, Geraldine Ezatoff.SMITH - Friends of John L. "Smitty" Smith, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.Private interment in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com