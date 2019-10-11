Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Lang "Pappy" Becker. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Send Flowers Obituary

John Lang "Pappy" Becker, 88, passed away Sept. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1931, and was the son of the late William Christian and Eva Dora Lang Becker of Saxonburg.

He was a devoted son, a faithful brother, a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend.

John grew up in Saxonburg. He quit school in 10th grade and went to work on a farm, where in the next few years, he helped the farmer increase his fields from one to several.

When he came of age, he served in the U.S. Army as a truck driver and later as a military policeman. He also served in Korea. He met his future wife, Maxine Ross, and they married on Jan. 23, 1953.

John was an over-the-road truck driver for over 25 years in Pennsylvania. He also worked at Woodings Machine Shop in Mars.

The family moved to Alaska in 1984, and John proudly obtained his GED in 1986. In Alaska, John drove trucks for Copper Valley Construction, O&S Construction and Copper Basin Sanitation.

John and Maxine were members of the Mt. Drum Lutheran Church in Copper Center, Alaska. When asked, John would deliver the sermon while the pastor was away.

He loved the outdoors and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening and making sauerkraut.

He belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose in Butler, was a life member of both the and American Legion Post in Glennallen, Alaska, and he was a member of the Copper Valley Senior Center.

John is survived by his wife, Maxine; five sons, Roy and his wife, Sue, Pinky and his wife, Judy, Dana and his wife, Brenda, John, and Tom and his wife, Jana; two daughters, Reba and her life partner, Jim Wagner, and Sharon and her husband, Glenn Barlow; and one brother, William "Bill" Becker.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Victor Franke and Bob Becker.

BECKER - There will be a celebration of life to honor John Lang "Pappy" Becker, who died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Attiva Central Park in Grand Prairie, Texas.

John's final request was to be cremated and returned to Alaska for his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Glennallen Post 10682, P.O. Box 333, Glennallen, AK 99588.

For more information, please visit







