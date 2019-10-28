Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Leo Burke. View Sign Service Information F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 (724)-297-3301 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John's Roman Catholic Church Coylesville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Leo Burke, 74, of Worthington passed away at Allegheny General Hospital surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

He was born May 22, 1945, in Butler County, a son of James and Rosemond (Graham) Burke.

John was a lifetime member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Coylesville.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from November 1965 to October 1967 as part of the U.S. Marine Corps. During his tour he was in Chu Lai, Da Nang and Phu Bai. His primary duty was motor transport with air wing. He was awarded the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with device and the Good Conduct Medal.

He was a lifetime member of Ford City V.F.W. Post 4843, American Legion 828 in Worthington, the Worthington-West Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

John worked the midnight shift during his senior year of high school at Pullman-Standard and then attended class at Butler High School, where he was a 1964 graduate. After graduation, he continued his career at Pullman-Standard before being drafted. Upon his return, he worked at Pittsburgh Metals Purifying, Dean McKee Excavating and AMSA 110 G in Butler, where he retired after 28 years.

John enjoyed plowing snow for his neighbors and community for many years. In his free time, John loved helping and giving advice to anyone that needed it as well as working on cars and building things for family. There was not much he could not do. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his seven grandchildren and two 1-year-old great-grandchildren. They always brought a smile to him. He was someone you could always count on.

He is survived by his loving wife, Prudence (Hooks) Burke of 54 years, whom he married Sept. 18, 1965; his daughters, Gidget (John) Kidder and Tonya (Tony) Little; his grandchildren, Allison (Adam) Croyle, Alecia Kidder, Megan (Colin) Galey, Jonathan, Abigail, Andrew and Anna Little; his great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Croyle and Clare Galey; and bonus daughter Karen (Andrew) Nigra. Also surviving are his brothers, Tom (Linda) Burke, Don (Cheryl) Burke, Ron (Liliana) Burke, Norman Dean (Tracy) Burke, and Daniel (Tammy) Burke; his sisters, Barbara (Randal) McCue, Norma Jean (Bruce) Fallecker; his brothers-in-law, Herbert Hooks and Amos (Linda) Hooks; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Violet Ruffner; his father-in-law, Ivan J. Hooks; his brother, Lawrence Burke; his sister, Anna (Harry) Bergbigler; his brother-in-law, Robert Landgraf; and his sisters- in-law, Janice Hooks and Betty Hooks.

BURKE - Family and friends of John Leo Burke, who died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. John's Roman Catholic Church, Coylesville, with the Rev. Matt McClain as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. John's Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Worthington American Legion Post 828 for a scholarship fund in John's memory, P.O. Box 357, Worthington, PA 16262

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit







