John Mager, 90, of Butler passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center, where he had resided for two years.
He was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Butler, and was the son of the late Russian born Nicholas and Julia (Stockwitz) Mager.
John graduated from Butler High School.
He served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War.
He had worked at Pullman Standard for over 18 years.
John met the love of his life at the Castle Roller Skating Rink in 1955. As he skated by her he said, "You're for me, Baby!" Martha kept telling him no, but John was persistent. John and Martha were together for 65 years, and married 63 of those.
He loved music and tap dancing. At a young age, his grandparents arranged tap lessons for John and his sister. They became one of the best tap duos, and competed in competitions and performed in shows. He loved to sing and had been in his church's choir, Hill United Presbyterian Church, for much of his adult life.
John's other passion in life was harness horse racing. At age 16, he drove in his first race. His dad, Nick, owned the horse. He became an owner, trainer and driver of harness horses. At age 28, he was ranked 13th, as one of the top drivers in the United States. He raced all over the Eastern states, as far north as New Hampshire, south to Florida, and west to Chicago. He trained and raced for millionaires, including movie stars Jimmy Stewart and Art Rooney Sr.
John knew where all the tracks were in any city or state. Family and friends heard his horse stories over and over again. John could take a "no count" horse that couldn't win, and he would train and work with that horse and have it in the winner's circle. During winter months, he took his wife and two sons to Florida to train and race.
Surviving are his wife, A. "Martha" Mager of Butler, whom he married Jan. 24, 1957; his son, Chuck (Joyce) Mager of Chicora; his daughter, Joyce (Ed) Augustine of Fenelton; four grandchildren, Erika (Chris) McCullough, Eddie and Tunch Augustine, and Neil Watt; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Trevor Watt, and David Dunmire; and his three nieces, Debbie Lewis, Sheila Kunselman and Karen Maley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest son, John; his sister, Marian MacFee; his beloved uncle, Paul Mager, who was more of a brother than an uncle, growing up together; and his best friend, Ed Minto.
A memorial service for John Mager, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday from Hill United Presbyterian Church.
