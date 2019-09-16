John "Todd" Moore, 69, of Butler went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
He was the husband of Sharon Moore; father of Todd (Rachel), Trent (Dawn), Troy (MaryAnne), Torre (Heather) Moore, Jim (Carol) Stanley, and Paul Stanley; son of Corinne and the late Frank Moore; and brother of Jerry (Barbara) Moore. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a large loving family.
MOORE - Memorial services for John "Todd" Moore, who died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church Hall, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Arrangements entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 16, 2019