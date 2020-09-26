1/1
John N. "JJ" Johnson
John N. "JJ" Johnson, 80, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 22, 1940, in Bell Township, Westmoreland County, he was the son of the late John Franklin and Mary (Straka) Johnson.

John served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of the Butler VFW Post 117.

He retired from AK Steel in 2005 as a coiler in the Silicon department. John was always a hard worker with a dedicated attitude and strong work ethics. His job performance was above reproach.

John was truly a kind man who loved his wife and family dearly. They meant everything to him.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Barbara Johnson of Butler, whom he married March 2, 1990; a daughter, Deborah (fiancé, Keith) Wilson of Grove City; two sons, Greg Johnson of Boardman, Ohio and Mike Johnson of Mercer; two stepchildren, Teresa Butler of Alexandria, Va., and Thomas H. Butler Jr. of New York City; a granddaughter, Keira Johnson of Mercer; a brother, Paul (Joan) Johnson of Twinsburg, Ohio; a sister, Gayle Lindenberg of Apollo; numerous nieces and nephews, his many friends and his faithful canine best friend, Bella.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother in law, Earl Ray Lindenberg.

Johnson - There will be a military funeral with honors for John N. "JJ" Johnson, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, on a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 26, 2020.
