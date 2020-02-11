Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John N. Kouvaras. View Sign Service Information Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. 547 8TH ST. Ambridge , PA 15003 (724)-266-2549 Send Flowers Obituary

John N. Kouvaras Sr., 74, formerly of Ambridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Quality Life Services in Chicora.

He was the son of the late Nick and Georgia Kouvaras.

John was raised in Ambridge with his brothers and his sister. He attended Ambridge High School and worked in both the steel industry and as a carpenter with Ryan Homes.

He settled and raised his family in Cranberry Township before retiring to Chicora, where he enjoyed his small farm with his loving wife, Judy.

He enjoyed hunting with his grandchildren, being outdoors, raising chickens and lambs, and spending time with his great-grandchildren.

He was a lifelong member of the Ambridge Sportsmen's Club and was a 32nd Degree Mason at the Masonic Lodge 701 in Ambridge.

John was known by many simply as "The Greek" and was very proud of his Greek heritage. He had a quick and witty sense of humor, a strong presence that commanded a room, and a soft side for his wife and family.

John leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Judith E. Kouvaras; his son, John N. Kouvaras Jr.; and his daughters, Georgia M. (Terry) Glass and Alexandra M. (Kenneth) Chiappini.

He is also survived by his siblings, James Kouvaras of Clearwater, Fla., Anthony Kouvaras of Poland, Ohio, Christina (Kouvaras) Gulish of Ambridge; and his beloved seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

KOUVARAS - Friends of John N. Kouvaras Sr., who died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Kasper-Hahn Funeral Service, 547 8th St., Ambridge, where a Trisagion service will be held at 5 p.m. followed by a Masonic service at 6 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 Beaver Road, Ambridge.

Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.

