John Nickita passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Sunday.

John was born on Dec. 23, 1933. He was a life-long resident of Zelienople and a life-long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He served as a tank gunner in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired from the Resolite Corp., after 45 years of service.

He was a life member of the Zelienople Masonic Lodge.

John is fondly remembered in the Zelienople community as a faithful and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and as the local TV repairman.

He was a lineman on the Zelienople High School undefeated Tri-County Football Championship team of the 1951 season and the 1952 season, when the Golden Tornadoes were ranked as the third best Class B team in Western Pennsylvania.

His family remembers the many cross country vacations that they took touring all parts of the United States. The family also remembers his special fondness for visiting Presque Isle in Erie.

He was a devoted husband to Jacklyn Barnhart Nickita for over 61 years; and a loving father to his two daughters, Lisa Nickita Allen and Crystal Nickita.

In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Brittner.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Florence (Such) Nickita; his brother, Nick; his sisters, Virginia, Anna, Loretta and Jennie; and his grandson, Jesse.

NICKITA - Memorial visitation for John Nickita, who died Sunday, April 28, 2019, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony.

A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

John will be laid to rest privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 101, Bellevue, PA 15202, or to the Patriot Guard Riders, c/o Aaron Zeff, Secretary Treasurer, 789 Washington Pike, Avella, PA 15312.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







