John P. Carmen, 65, of Butler, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020.
John was a longtime carpenter and contractor. He loved his time at the family lodge in Tionesta, and hunting, fishing, traveling and photography.
He was the beloved husband for 35 years of Mary Ann Moss Carmen; the loving father of Leslie A. Carmen; and the brother of Walter (Sheila) Carmen, Roberta (Steven) Link and Gloria (Lloyd) Clark.
CARMEN - Friends of John P. Carmen, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.
Family suggests donations to the or the .
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020