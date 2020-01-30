Butler Eagle

John P. Carmen

Service Information
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA
15007
(724)-443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Church
1304 E. Cruikshank Road
Butler, PA
View Map
Obituary
John P. Carmen, 65, of Butler, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020.
John was a longtime carpenter and contractor. He loved his time at the family lodge in Tionesta, and hunting, fishing, traveling and photography.
He was the beloved husband for 35 years of Mary Ann Moss Carmen; the loving father of Leslie A. Carmen; and the brother of Walter (Sheila) Carmen, Roberta (Steven) Link and Gloria (Lloyd) Clark.
CARMEN - Friends of John P. Carmen, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler.
Family suggests donations to the or the .
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020
