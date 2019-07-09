Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Paul "Pap" Mall. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church 432 Center Avenue Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Pittsburgh on March 24, 1938, to William and Margaret Henry Mall.

John, known as Jack to his family, graduated from Shaler High School and the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in industrial engineering.

He met the love of his life, Mary Lou, in high school and they wed on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw.

John began his career at Armco Steel in 1960 and worked for 30 years as an engineer, management negotiator and plant manager. He successfully negotiated three contracts with the union during that time.

After that, he spent five years at Calgon Carbon in Pittsburgh as a project manager, and finally as a private consultant. His main customer was the BAIU, with whom he had previously negotiated those three contracts, and his integrity and expertise during those early contracts led to the union hiring him later as their consultant. He was also a member of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE).

John was always serving others starting as a Fresh Air camp counselor in high school, and as a volunteer fireman in high school and college. He also worked at his grandfather's company, Northside Packing.

John was a founding and active member of the Butler Area Sewer and Water Authority until its sale some 40 years later to Pennsylvania American Water. Additionally, he was president, coach and builder of several of the fields at Adelman Field of Butler Township Baseball.

Along with his wife, he served over the years as prom chair, and basketball, tennis, cross-country and band booster for his children's teams. He was also a faithful attendee of Butler Township meetings and served on committees as needed.

But John was most proud of his three children, Denise (Tom) Chybrzynski of Butler, Glenn (Dyan) Mall of Melbourne, Fla., and Steve (Joni) Mall of Annapolis, Md.; and eight grandchildren, Tom Chybrzynski (Nikki McGuire) of Erie, Christian Chybrzynski of Butler, Cassandra Mall (Steve Young) of Edmund St. Bury, England, Kevin Mall of Columbus, Miss., Kendall Mall of Tampa, Fla., Julie Mall and Megan Mall of New Braunfels, Texas, and John Mall of Annapolis, Md.

He always enjoyed attending their athletic events in several states. He was so proud of their outstanding collegiate and career accomplishments and looked forward to seeing what they would do next. He was especially looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild in England in late July. His sons and several grandchildren served or are serving as officers in the U.S. Air Force and the

One of John's fondest memories was assisting his brother, Bill, in building a Vans airplane and then flying the plane across the United States on a weeklong adventure in 2004, as well as a trip through California. John was known in the family as an animal whisperer. Cats, dogs and wild rabbits and birds; they all gravitated toward him and he had fond memories of the many family pets.

He is survived by his brother, Maj. Gen. USAF (ret.) William Mall of Fullerton, Calif.; his sister, Carol (Paul) Schake of Fort Mills, S.C.; and his brother, James (Cathy) Mall of Pittsburgh; along with many nieces and nephews, in-laws and cousins.

MALL - Friends of John Paul Mall "Pap," who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler. The Rev. Kevin Fazio will officiate.

Donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



John Paul Mall "Pap" passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Mary Louise (Malic) Mall, and his family after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Thirty years ago, he won his first battle with another cancer and was determined to beat this one too.He was born in Pittsburgh on March 24, 1938, to William and Margaret Henry Mall.John, known as Jack to his family, graduated from Shaler High School and the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in industrial engineering.He met the love of his life, Mary Lou, in high school and they wed on Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw.John began his career at Armco Steel in 1960 and worked for 30 years as an engineer, management negotiator and plant manager. He successfully negotiated three contracts with the union during that time.After that, he spent five years at Calgon Carbon in Pittsburgh as a project manager, and finally as a private consultant. His main customer was the BAIU, with whom he had previously negotiated those three contracts, and his integrity and expertise during those early contracts led to the union hiring him later as their consultant. He was also a member of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE).John was always serving others starting as a Fresh Air camp counselor in high school, and as a volunteer fireman in high school and college. He also worked at his grandfather's company, Northside Packing.John was a founding and active member of the Butler Area Sewer and Water Authority until its sale some 40 years later to Pennsylvania American Water. Additionally, he was president, coach and builder of several of the fields at Adelman Field of Butler Township Baseball.Along with his wife, he served over the years as prom chair, and basketball, tennis, cross-country and band booster for his children's teams. He was also a faithful attendee of Butler Township meetings and served on committees as needed.But John was most proud of his three children, Denise (Tom) Chybrzynski of Butler, Glenn (Dyan) Mall of Melbourne, Fla., and Steve (Joni) Mall of Annapolis, Md.; and eight grandchildren, Tom Chybrzynski (Nikki McGuire) of Erie, Christian Chybrzynski of Butler, Cassandra Mall (Steve Young) of Edmund St. Bury, England, Kevin Mall of Columbus, Miss., Kendall Mall of Tampa, Fla., Julie Mall and Megan Mall of New Braunfels, Texas, and John Mall of Annapolis, Md.He always enjoyed attending their athletic events in several states. He was so proud of their outstanding collegiate and career accomplishments and looked forward to seeing what they would do next. He was especially looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandchild in England in late July. His sons and several grandchildren served or are serving as officers in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy , and he proudly flew the flag every day.One of John's fondest memories was assisting his brother, Bill, in building a Vans airplane and then flying the plane across the United States on a weeklong adventure in 2004, as well as a trip through California. John was known in the family as an animal whisperer. Cats, dogs and wild rabbits and birds; they all gravitated toward him and he had fond memories of the many family pets.He is survived by his brother, Maj. Gen. USAF (ret.) William Mall of Fullerton, Calif.; his sister, Carol (Paul) Schake of Fort Mills, S.C.; and his brother, James (Cathy) Mall of Pittsburgh; along with many nieces and nephews, in-laws and cousins.MALL - Friends of John Paul Mall "Pap," who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler. The Rev. Kevin Fazio will officiate.Donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, or Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close