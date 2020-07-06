John Paul McDonald, 80, of Butler, passed away July 2, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Nov. 4, 1939, in New Bethlehem, and was the son of the late John D. McDonald and Dorothy E. (Mohney) McDonald.
Paul worked for Armco in the Strip Shears Department where he retired in 1998.
He was a member of Western Pennsylvania Corvair Club and the Butler Area Street Machine Association. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to car shows.
John attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
John is survived by his loving spouse, Joyce, whom he married on June 20, 1959; three sons, Bradley (Laurie) McDonald, of Butler, Tim McDonald, of Butler, and Jeff (Stacey) McDonald, of Chicora; four grandchildren, Emily McDonald, Mitch McDonald, Shane McDonald and Sarah McDonald; one brother, George (Sharon) McDonald of Florida; one sister, JoAnn (Dave) McCann of Butler; a number of nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law, Sally (Duane) Hughes of Butler, Charlene (George) Ekis of Franklin, and Patty Deal of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles Deal.
MCDONALD - A memorial service for John Paul McDonald, who died Thursday, July 2, 2020, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home of Butler.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphona Society, 333 E. Carson St., 441E, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219.
