Service Information

McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville , PA 15825
(814)-849-7375

Calling hours
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville , PA 15825

Funeral service
11:00 AM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville , PA 15825

Obituary

John Pressley Hegburg, 79, of Brookville, Pa., passed away on Thursday with his family by his side at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

John was born on July 19, 1939, in Chicora, and was a son of the late George Alfred and Dorothy May (Phillips) Hegburg.

He was a graduate of Karns City High School. After graduation, he attended Chicago Technical School, where he earned his degree in drafting and then continued his education at Penn State in Mc-Keesport for engineering.

He worked for U.S. Steel Edgar Thompson Works in Braddock, Pa., as a draftsman. Later, he worked at Spang & Company in Butler, in the drafting and design department. He became the superintendent of construction projects.

He was vice president of A.G.I. Construction and supervised many bridge projects for PennDOT, as well as renovations at Cook Forest, Tionesta and Kinzua State parks.

He was superintendent of construction for H.J. Schneider Construction. For nearly 30 years, he worked for Palo Construction in Clarion, Pa., retiring as vice president of the industrial division.

Retirement didn't slow John down much. He began JPH Consulting, which provided construction management services throughout the area.

On July 8, 1961, he married the love of his life, Janet (Davis) Hegburg in Fairview, Pa. Together, they enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.

John attended the Brookville Presbyterian Church and was a proud member of the Lions Club.

John was a man who loved the outdoors. An avid hunter, he enjoyed fishing, camping and golfing.

In retirement, John adopted Brookville as his own by spending his time volunteering, using his lifelong construction and consulting expertise. A few projects John took pride in were revamping the Jefferson County House, Brookville YMCA, the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, CREATE, the Château d'Argy and the reconstruction of Farmers Inn.

His generous and loving personality showed through his dedication to his family and friends. He looked forward to the family hunting and fishing trips and going to the "river" camp at the Clarion River on the weekends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Davis) Hegburg; four children, John W. Hegburg and his wife, Mimi, of Brookville, Don P. Hegburg and his wife, Maria, of Clarion, Linda L. McNeil and her husband, Steve, of Brookville, and Robert "Bob" S. Hegburg and his wife, Terry, of Pasadena, Md.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition, he leaves two sisters, Norma Steiner of West Sunbury, and Nancy Lanigan of Chicora; and two brothers, William G. Hegburg of Butler, and Gerlad A. Hegburg of Chicora.

HEGBURG - Family and friends of John Pressley Hegburg, who died Thursday, July 18, 2019, will be received from to 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Boyd Edmondson officiating.

Interment will take place at Mount Tabor Cemetery, Sigel, Jefferson County.

In memory of John, memorial donations can be made to American Tinnitus Association or the Brookville YMCA.

