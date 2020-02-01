John R. "Jack" Doerr, 84, of Sarver passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
DOERR - Friends of John R. "Jack" Doerr, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver.
A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Robert H. Wilson officiating.
A full obituary will be published in Monday's Butler Eagle.
