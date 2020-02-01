Butler Eagle

John R. "Jack" Doerr

Service Information
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA
16056
(724)-352-1133
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
438 Bear Creek Road
Sarver, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Zion United Methodist Church
438 Bear Creek Road,
Sarver, PA
Obituary
John R. "Jack" Doerr, 84, of Sarver passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
DOERR - Friends of John R. "Jack" Doerr, who died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver.
A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Robert H. Wilson officiating.
A full obituary will be published in Monday's Butler Eagle.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
