John R. Kaylor, 72, of Butler passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital from complications due to cancer.

John was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Butler. He was the son of Hazel Iman Kaylor of Chicora, and the late Robert P. Kaylor.

He was a 1965 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.

He had earned an associate degree from Butler County Community College and also attended the Pittsburgh Art Institute.

John was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 until 1970 and served in Vietnam.

John retired in 2012 as an advertising specialist from AGR International Inc. in Butler. He was well-known in the art field for his many drawings and paintings in acrylic, colored pencil, and pen and ink.

He was a well-known and highly respected commander of American Legion Post 642 in Chicora, and took great pride in conducting military funerals for fallen veterans.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christeen Smithers Kaylor, whom he married Sept. 13, 1969, in Butler.

Also surviving is his daughter, Marisa Hefflefinger and her husband, Brian; a grandson, Austin; two granddaughters, Ellie Marie and Scarlet Joy, all of Rimersburg; a sister, Kathy Anderson and her husband, Carl, of Chicora; three sisters-in-law, Karen Kaylor of Chicora, Debbie Martin of McMinnville, Tenn., and Virginia Fishel and her husband, James, of Florida and Ohio; an aunt; a special cousin, Susie Howeth of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Kaylor; his father-in-law and mother-in-law; a brother-in law; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

KAYLOR - Friends of John R. Kaylor, who died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

The Chicora, East Brady and Bradys Bend American Legion posts will conduct military honors following visitation at 8 p.m. Memorial contributions in Mr. Kaylor's name may be made to The at .

