John R. McKinnis, 67, of North Washington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 6:02 a.m. at his residence.
John was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Butler and was the son of the late Russell C. McKinnis and the late Mary E. Lindsey McKinnis.
John was a former truck driver for Don Martin Trucking.
He was an Eagle Scout and hiked many miles on the Appalachian Trail.
John loved hunting and going to camp in Marienville. He also enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
John will always be remembered for his joyful spirit, his laughter, his love for the Lord, and the love he had in his heart for others.
John is survived by his wife, Marge (Giles) McKinnis, whom he married Aug. 30, 1980; one daughter, Liberty (Jared) Fechter, of Butler; and his faithful companion, his Labrador, Mocha. John is also survived by two brothers, David (Lynn) McKinnis of Butler and William McKinnis of Butler.
MCKINNIS - The family of John R. McKinnis, who died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in North Washington Cemetery.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 27, 2020