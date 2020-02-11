John R. Wallace Sr., 56, of Butler passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
John was born Jan. 3, 1964, in Butler. He was the son of John M. Wallace and Wanda M. Lutz Wallace.
John worked for 19 years at JSP, where he was a lead reactor operator.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury.
John is survived by his wife, Brenda Sarvey Wallace; his mother, Wanda Wallace of Slippery Rock; two daughters, Faith Ann (Mike) Tebay of Butler, and Amanda Whipkey of West Sunbury; one son, John R. Wallace Jr. of Butler; and five grandchildren, Sydney, Skylar, Kaylee, Silas and Gabriel; several aunts and uncles; and a number of cousins.
John was preceded in death by his father, John M. Wallace.
WALLACE - The family of John R. Wallace Sr., who died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Tom Bowser, a family friend, officiating.
Burial will be in the Mount Varnum Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the family.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020