John Robert McMurdy
1945 - 2020
John Robert McMurdy, 75, of Prospect peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home following an illness, with his family by his side.
Born Sept. 28, 1945, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late John Samuel and Leora Knight McMurdy.
He faithfully attended Portersville Bible Church.
In the past, he was a truck driver for Dale McClymond's Trucking, and Pat Morris and Son Trucking. He also worked for the Kerry Coal Co.
John enjoyed camping at Wildwood Acres in Andover, Ohio, antique tractor pulling with the North Western PA Tractor Pull Association, and deer hunting.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn "Sue" Lesnett McMurdy, whom he married July 22, 1972; his children, Jonathan (Rebecca Jackman) McMurdy of Slippery Rock, and Shawn (Carrie) McMurdy of Plain Grove; three grandsons, Ethan, Gavin and Landen McMurdy; father-in-law, Roy Lesnett of Harlansburg; his siblings, Bonnie (Roy Jr.) Lesnett of Harlansburg, and Linda (Pete Summers) Dickey of Grove City; his sister- in-law, Deb McMurdy of Slippery Rock; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Christie McMurdy; and two brothers, William McMurdy and Kenneth McMurdy.
MCMURDY - Visitation for John Robert McMurdy, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Raisley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 387 Main St., Prospect.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with his pastor, the Rev. Chris Roberts officiating.
COVID-19 requirements will be in place.
Interment will be in Portersville Bible Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Portersville Bible Church, 156 E. Portersville Road, Portersville, PA 16051.
For more information or to leave an online tribute, go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Raisley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PC
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Raisley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PC
Funeral services provided by
Edward L. Raisley F.H.
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
7248652442
