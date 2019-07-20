John T. Grossi, 72, of Butler passed away on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Jan. 28, 1947, in Butler, he was a son of the late Mario J. "Mutts" and Rosemary T. Horan Grossi.
John was employed for 28 years by the City of Butler Streets Department.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
He belonged to the Italian Society of Butler.
He is survived by three sons, Anthony Grossi and Gregory M. Grossi, of Butler, and Andrew Grossi of Franklin, Pa.; one brother, Jim Grossi and his wife, Linda, of Butler; his fiancée, Sandy Smith of Butler; five grandchildren, Josie Malloy, Nina Grossi, Mara Grossi, Kaden Grossi and Karli Grossi; and a number of nieces and nephews.
GROSSI - A Mass of Christian burial for John T. Grossi, who died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.John's nephew, the Rev. Anthony Grossi, O.S.B., was the celebrant.
Burial took place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 20 to July 21, 2019