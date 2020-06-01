John T. Wilbert
John T. Wilbert, 57, of Bedford, Pa., formerly of Butler, passed away May 27, 2020, at his residence in Bedford.
John was born Feb. 20, 1963, in Butler, and was the son of the late Howard A. Wilbert and Edith M. (McDevitt) Wilbert.
John worked part time at a sheltered workshop.
He thoroughly enjoyed drawing, watching DVDs and going to McDonald's for their cheeseburgers and coffee.
He loved hugging everyone and especially enjoyed coming home at Christmas to spend time with his family.
John is survived by his brothers, Michael (Becky) Wilbert, Robert (Mildred) Wilbert and Richard (Carol) Wilbert, all of Butler; his sisters, Linda (James) Leitem of Butler, Joanne (Terry) Baptiste of Fenelton and Kathleen Wilbert Rodgers of Chicora. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by one nephew and one niece.
WILBERT - Private funeral arrangements for John T. Wilbert, who died Wednesday. May 27, 2020, are entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
