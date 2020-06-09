John "Jack" Thomas McKenna passed away June 7, 2020, at his home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Nov. 11, 1955, in New Castle, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy Martin McKenna.
Jack was a graduate of Shenango High School. Jack was the owner of Providence Painting. He was a former ironworker with Local 207.
Jack served his country as a member of the United States Navy.
Jack loved his friends, his family and his faith and always had a smile and warm welcome for everyone.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and enjoyed going to baseball games to cheer on his team. Jack will surely be missed by many.
Jack is survived by his brother, Fred (Nancy) McKenna of New Castle; his sister, Barb (Richard) Pursell of New Castle; his nephew, Brad (Courtney) McKenna of Bessemer; and great-niece, Olivia McKenna, of Bessemer.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Ron McKenna; his nieces, Jodi McKenna and Jamie McKenna; and his nephew, Matthew McKenna.
MCKENNA - The family will conduct a private funeral service for John "Jack" Thomas McKenna, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Mill St., New Castle.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
Born on Nov. 11, 1955, in New Castle, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy Martin McKenna.
Jack was a graduate of Shenango High School. Jack was the owner of Providence Painting. He was a former ironworker with Local 207.
Jack served his country as a member of the United States Navy.
Jack loved his friends, his family and his faith and always had a smile and warm welcome for everyone.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and enjoyed going to baseball games to cheer on his team. Jack will surely be missed by many.
Jack is survived by his brother, Fred (Nancy) McKenna of New Castle; his sister, Barb (Richard) Pursell of New Castle; his nephew, Brad (Courtney) McKenna of Bessemer; and great-niece, Olivia McKenna, of Bessemer.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Ron McKenna; his nieces, Jodi McKenna and Jamie McKenna; and his nephew, Matthew McKenna.
MCKENNA - The family will conduct a private funeral service for John "Jack" Thomas McKenna, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Mill St., New Castle.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.