John Thomas "Jack" McKenna
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Thomas McKenna passed away June 7, 2020, at his home, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Nov. 11, 1955, in New Castle, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy Martin McKenna.
Jack was a graduate of Shenango High School. Jack was the owner of Providence Painting. He was a former ironworker with Local 207.
Jack served his country as a member of the United States Navy.
Jack loved his friends, his family and his faith and always had a smile and warm welcome for everyone.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and enjoyed going to baseball games to cheer on his team. Jack will surely be missed by many.
Jack is survived by his brother, Fred (Nancy) McKenna of New Castle; his sister, Barb (Richard) Pursell of New Castle; his nephew, Brad (Courtney) McKenna of Bessemer; and great-niece, Olivia McKenna, of Bessemer.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Ron McKenna; his nieces, Jodi McKenna and Jamie McKenna; and his nephew, Matthew McKenna.
MCKENNA - The family will conduct a private funeral service for John "Jack" Thomas McKenna, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Mill St., New Castle.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ed & Don Decarbo Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
941 South Mill Street
New Castle, PA 16101
(724) 658-4711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved