John "Jack" Turner, 58, of Worth Township passed away at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh on March 28, 1962, Jack was the son of the former Beatrice M. Shema of Worth Township and the late Paul H. Turner.
A lifelong volunteer, Jack was a former lieutenant with the Bridgeville Fire Department in Bridgeville, Pa., and also a former member of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department Reserves.
In addition to his mother, Jack is survived by a sister; two brothers; three nephews; and two nieces.
Jack was preceded in death by his father and his beloved canine companion, Amelia.
TURNER - Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service for John "Jack" Turner, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020, will be planned in August.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Joseph A. Tomon, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 97 Grim Ave., Ellwood City.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.