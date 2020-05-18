John "Jack" Turner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Turner, 58, of Worth Township passed away at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Born in Pittsburgh on March 28, 1962, Jack was the son of the former Beatrice M. Shema of Worth Township and the late Paul H. Turner.
A lifelong volunteer, Jack was a former lieutenant with the Bridgeville Fire Department in Bridgeville, Pa., and also a former member of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department Reserves.
In addition to his mother, Jack is survived by a sister; two brothers; three nephews; and two nieces.
Jack was preceded in death by his father and his beloved canine companion, Amelia.
TURNER - Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service for John "Jack" Turner, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020, will be planned in August.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Joseph A. Tomon, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 97 Grim Ave., Ellwood City.
Please visit https://www.tomonfuneralhome.com/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved