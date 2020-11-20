1/1
John V. Clouse
John V. Clouse, 94, of Butler passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

Born Aug. 8, 1926, in Butler, he was a son of the late Vincent and Minnie (Waltman) Clouse.

John worked as an electrician for Dumbaugh Electric in East Butler. He retired from there 29 years ago.

He was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

He was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks, Moose and the Happy Hunters Club in Fenelton.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, yardwork, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a signalman aboard the Cuttyhunk until July 20, 1946.

Surviving are his wife, Eleanor (Young) Clouse, whom he married Sept. 4, 1950; his son, John (Gretchen) Clouse Jr. of Chicora, and his daughter, Arlene (John) Beall of Butler; five grandchildren, Colby, Allison, Tanya, Christal and George; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Marie Bauldoff of Fenelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.

CLOUSE - A Mass of Christian burial for John V. Clouse, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in North Oakland.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
