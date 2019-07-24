John V. Hays, 91, of Butler passed away peacefully on Tuesday in the comfort of his home.
Born June 4, 1928, in Chicora, he was a son of the late Joseph E. Hays and Mabel A. (Rodgers) Hays.
John retired from DuBrook Inc. in June of 1990, after 34 years.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, and was a life member of the East Butler Volunteer Fireman's Club.
John enjoyed hunting, mowing grass, working on his lawn mowers and going to camp with his family.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1947 until 1952.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Milich) Hays; his son, John R. (Susan) Hays; three grandsons, Eric (Tracy), Matthew (Samantha) and Jared (Tina); six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jake, Emma, Stephen, Jonas and Drew; one brother, Carl (Pauline) Hays; one sister, Helen Hickey; one sister-in-law, Judy Hays; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.
HAYS - Friends of John V. Hays, who died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Keith Lowe will officiate.
Interment with military honors will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Hospice, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001, or to St. Andrew Orthodox Church, 201 Penn Ave., Lyndora, PA 16045.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 24, 2019