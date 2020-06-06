John V. "Jack" Schessler Sr., 95, of Mars, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Born March 14, 1925, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Peter A. Schessler and Olivia Zeuger Schessler.
Jack proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was a member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Evans City.
Jack was active in the Knights of Columbus Council 6177 of Zelienople, serving as a former Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Mars VFW Post 7505 and the Mars AARP group.
Jack will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, John V. Schessler Jr. and his wife, Darlene, of Pittsburgh; his grandchildren, Corrie and Jim; his great-grandchildren, Nora and Landon; his brother, Paul J. Schessler of Mars; and his sister, Jeanne Allison of Fort Myers, Fla.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret A. "Marge" Schessler, who passed away Dec. 5, 2014; his brothers, Peter A., James G., Thomas G. and Francis J. Schessler; and his sisters, Sister Gregory Schessler, OSF, and Celine Mravintz.
SCHESSLER - Friends of John V. "Jack" Schessler Sr., who died Friday, June 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jack will be laid to rest with full military honors next to Marge at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the McGuire Memorial Foundation, 200 N. Mercer Ave., P.O. Box 48, New Brighton, PA 15066.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.