John V. Walters, 93, of Renfrew passed away on Friday at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born Aug. 8, 1925, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Charles Vernon Walters and Mabel Samuelson Walters.
John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
John worked as a television technician for RCA, retiring in 1986.
He was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and was a former member of Glenshaw Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder and a deacon. He was a former president of the IBEW. He enjoyed golfing, music and drawing.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Duncan Walters, whom he married Feb. 6, 1962; his children, Donald (Sue Ellen) Walters of Gibsonia, Dean (Claudine) Walters of Pittsburgh and Rebecca (Gregory) Lloyd of Abingdon, Md.; and nine grandchildren, Jamie, Alexandra, Nicole, Reece, Gracie, Kaitlyn, Hollie, Tyler and Noah John.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joan Fields.
WALTERS - Friends of John V. Walters, who died Friday, July 5, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating.
Interment, with military honors, will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 8, 2019