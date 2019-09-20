Butler Eagle

John Vincent Kristufek III

Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA
16057-1012
(724)-794-2830
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Rotary Pavilion at Slippery Rock Community Park
Obituary
John Vincent Kristufek III passed away at his home in Slippery Rock on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
John worked at Shamrock Golf Course as the superintendent of grounds for over 30 years.
He will be dearly missed.
KRISTUFEK - Friends and family of John Vincent Kristufek III, who died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, will gather to celebrate his life at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Rotary Pavilion at Slippery Rock Community Park. In case of rain, the celebration will be held at the Slippery Rock Community Park Recreation Center.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.
In honor of John's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Butler, PA 16057.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019
