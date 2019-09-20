John Vincent Kristufek III passed away at his home in Slippery Rock on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
John worked at Shamrock Golf Course as the superintendent of grounds for over 30 years.
He will be dearly missed.
KRISTUFEK - Friends and family of John Vincent Kristufek III, who died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, will gather to celebrate his life at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Rotary Pavilion at Slippery Rock Community Park. In case of rain, the celebration will be held at the Slippery Rock Community Park Recreation Center.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.
In honor of John's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Butler, PA 16057.
