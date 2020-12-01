John W. Moore, 85, of Petrolia, Parker Township, passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2020, in the comfort of his home, while surrounded by his loving wife and family.
John was born July 18, 1935, in Petrolia. He was the son of the late John L. and Ruth Garing Moore.
He was a 1952 graduate of Fairview Township-Karns City High School, and was a longtime, active member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church in Bruin.
John had a keen interest in antiques, and enjoyed watching old movies. He enjoyed participating and singing with his sister, Darlene Hildebrand, in hymn sings, playing in the band, and singing with his guitar. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.
He had been employed at Witco, now Sonneborn, in Petrolia, and retired as a hydro plant operator, following 43 years of service.
John is survived by his wife, Phyllis Freehling Moore.
Also surviving are four children, Patricia Tascarella and her husband, Dean, of Chicora, Glenn Moore and his wife, Cindy, of East Brady, Tracie Johnston and her husband, Bruce, of Tucson, Ariz., Mark Moore of Petrolia, and Charity Moore of Cowansville; seven grandchildren, Matthew Moore and Cody of Eau Claire, Nicole Tascarella of Chicora, Alyssa Tobias and her husband, Brian, of Arvada, Colo., Laken Moore, Ty Moore, Luke Moore and Chloe Moore of Cowansville; a great-grandson, Brooks Tobias of Arvada, Colo.; his sisters-in-law, Violet Stewart of North Washington, Jan Shannon of Middletown, Ohio, and Marlene Moore of Karns City; his brothers-in-law, Audley Freehling of Boston, Mass., Glenn Freehling and his wife, Mary, and Robert "Bob" Hildebrand of Petrolia; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Dick" Moore; and two sisters, Darlene Hildebrand and Judy Brothers.
John's family is grateful to Michelle Merchant, Roberta Fox and Patricia McElravy, as well as Tri Rivers Hospice caregivers Amanda and Casey, who provided outstanding in home care for John during his illness.
MOORE - Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private visitation and funeral service for John W. Moore, who died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, will be held at St. Paul Community Church in Chicora, with John's pastor, the Rev. Floyd Barnhart, and family friend, the Rev. Dennis Barger, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City.
Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to Tri Rivers Hospice, 2500 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146, or Faith Community United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 96, Bruin, PA 16022.
