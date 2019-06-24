John W. Vandersyde Sr., 81, of Butler passed away Thursday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born April 9, 1938, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late George and Katherine (Fleishauer) Vandersyde.
John was a four-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Butler Masonic Lodge 272.
He loved his dachshund, Daisy.
He owned and operated John Vandersyde Autobody for 15 years.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda (Voltz) Vandersyde of Butler; a son, John W. Vandersyde Jr. of Helotes, Texas; a granddaughter, Cierra Vandersyde and a grandson, Schyler Vandersyde, both of Helotes, Texas; and a sister, Katherine Scherder of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his brother, George Vandersyde.
VANDERSYDE - Private service and burial will be held for John W. Vandersyde Sr., who died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 24, 2019