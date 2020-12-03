1/1
John William Dostlik
Unexpectedly, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, John William Dostlik, 62, known to many as "Stretch" or "JD," went home to be with our Lord.

He was born Feb. 3, 1958.

To those who knew him, it is well-known that John's first order of business, upon arriving in Heaven, was likely to find the nearest softball diamond, golf course or a place to watch one of his beloved Pittsburgh sports teams.

Originally from the North Hills area many years ago, John did what many Pittsburghers never do: he crossed a bridge to leave the city. In fact, John crossed many bridges during his move to Davenport, Calif. John spent his final days in Gilroy, Calif.

Despite the vast distance between John and his birthplace, his love for Pittsburgh sports never wavered, as evidenced by his unparalleled collection of memorabilia.

John will be deeply and eternally missed by his friends and family alike.

John was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Dostlik.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Delores Dostlik of Cranberry Township; his sisters, Beth Raymond Cronin of Greenfield, Pittsburgh, and Tammie Marie Aiken of Cranberry Township; his son, Bradley Dostlik of Cranberry Township; and many nieces and nephews.

May you soar with the angels, John, and may the heavenly home runs and birdies be plentiful.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank in memory of John W. Dostlik.


Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
