John William Otterson
John William Otterson, a Butler native, died at his home Nov. 16, 2020, in Enola.

John was a 1966 graduate of Butler High School, and a 1970 graduate of Penn State, with a degree in landscape architecture.

He had served the last 10 years as president of the advisory board at the Hershey Gardens, and designed the landscape around the new Conservatory and Butterfly Atrium.

He was involved with designing the accessibility trail at Hawk Mountain, that won a National Trail Award.

He is survived by his wife, Marcie Otterson (Fry); his sons, Andrew with daughter-in-law, Stephanie, of Mechanicsburg, Ben with daughter-in-law, Lindsey, of York, and Erinn with daughter-in-law, Jody, of Virginia Beach, Va.; six grandchildren; and his sister, Shirley Haug.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Lincoln; his mother, Ruth; and his brother, David.

OTTERSON - A private memorial service for John William Otterson, who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, will be held in December at the Hershey Gardens Conservatory.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.hersheygardens.org/support, and indicate John Otterson Tribute.

Services have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
