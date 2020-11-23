1/1
John William Otterson
John William Otterson, a Butler native, died at his home Nov. 16, 2020, in Enola.

John was a 1966 graduate of Butler High School, and a 1970 graduate of Penn State, with a degree in landscape architecture.

He had served the last 10 years as president of the advisory board at the Hershey Gardens, and designed the landscape around the new Conservatory and Butterfly Atrium.

He was involved with designing the accessibility trail at Hawk Mountain, that won a National Trail Award.

He is survived by his wife, Marcie Otterson (Fry); his sons, Andrew with daughter-in-law, Stephanie, of Mechanicsburg, Ben with daughter-in-law, Lindsey, of York, and Erinn with daughter-in-law, Jody, of Virginia Beach, Va.; six grandchildren; and his sister, Shirley Haug.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Lincoln; his mother, Ruth; and his brother, David.

OTTERSON - A private memorial service for John William Otterson, who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, will be held in December at the Hershey Gardens Conservatory.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.hersheygardens.org/support, and indicate John Otterson Tribute.

Services have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 671-1289
Memories & Condolences

November 24, 2020
I am deeply saddened by your loss. I became good friends with John and Marcie when I worked for them in Butler, PA. I am grateful for our friendship and will keep you and your family in my daily thoughts and prayers.
Lois Shuler / Morrison
Friend
November 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Judy Deahl
Friend
November 23, 2020
He was a good person and very nice to all
Darryl J Brown
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sorry to hear about John's passing. We enjoyed his company and the many good times playing adult co-ed indoor soccer. We have John and family in our prayers. Sincerely, Karen & Bill Yurkovich Butler, PA
Karen & Bill Yurkovich
Friend
November 23, 2020
We are so sad to learn that John passed away. What a good man, husband, dad and friend. Our family has many happy memories of time spent with John, Marcie and the boys...and lots of soccer games! He is gone too soon and will be greatly missed. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Frances Grabowski
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I remember growing up spending so many summer days with the Otterson family. Mr. Otterson was such a good, caring, and funny family man. Lots of good memories. Please know your in our family’s thoughts and prayers.
Matt Grabowski
Friend
November 23, 2020
So sad to hear of Mr. Otterson’s passing. So many great memories of time spent with the Ottersons. My thoughts and prayers are with them.
Michael Grabowski
Friend
November 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you on the loss of John...
Frank Kucer, BHS &#8216;66
Classmate
