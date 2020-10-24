On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, John Y. Hooks Jr., 60, of Kittanning went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after suffering a massive heart attack.
John was born Sept. 8, 1960, in ACMH Hospital. He was the son of John Y. Hooks Sr. and Colleen Catherine Hooks of Applewold, Pa.
John was a 1978 graduate of Kittanning Senior High School, after which he attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown for civil engineering on a full basketball scholarship.
John worked for Bracken Construction Co. from 1981 until 1996, J.C. Lee Construction from 1996 until 1998, and was currently employed at Lindy Paving, where he was an estimator for 22 years.
John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Melody Lynn (Cornwell) Hooks; two sons, John Y. Hooks III (Breannan Kay Reeger) and Nathanael Winfield Hooks (Emily Kate Peppler); three grandchildren, Bentley Mae Hooks, John Y. Hooks IV and Scarlett Ella Hooks; his sisters, Sylvia Sue Hooks and Sandra Olinger; his brother, Aaron Lysle Hooks (Terrill LaBuff); one nephew; and five nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Y. Hooks Sr. and Colleen Catherine Hooks; and his sister, Sharon Louise Hooks.
John taught adult Sunday school and sang in the church choir for 40 years. His faith in God was extremely important to him, and he handed down that legacy to make sure it was important to his family.
Our faith in God is what is getting us through this rough time. Knowing the fact that he is in Heaven and did not suffer brings us great comfort. We thank you for your prayers.
HOOKS - The family of John Y. Hooks Jr., who died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with Pastor Tom Holman and Pastor Brandon Lenhart co-officiating.
Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's honor can be made to Life Choices, 15A Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com
.